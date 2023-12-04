A Little Country Church

This church-- originally called the West Dumfries Chapel but now known as the Paris Plains Church-- is featured in a book I have called Top 150 Unusual Things to See in Ontario. I feel like I have probably posted other things from this book in the past, though I'm not sure what just now. Maybe I'll have to have a scroll through my project sometime soon and see!



Anyway, this little church is not far outside of my city. It's on a quiet backroad between Cambridge and the small town of Paris. The sign/plaque at the front reads, in part "Built by the free labour of its own congregation with stones gathered from nearby fields, the West Dumfries Chapel was completed and dedicated in 1845. It is a fine example of a type of cobblestone construction seldom found elsewhere in Canada, and inroduced into this area about 1838 by Levi Boughton, an American builder."



Apparently Mr. Boughton was an immigrant from Rochester, New York and the style of construction he introduced here is actually ancient Roman in origin. Supposedly little Paris is the centre for this type of construction in Canada, although I don't personally know where to find much of it other than this church-- a place of which I'm particularly fond.