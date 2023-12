Christmas Bunny

Our snow melted! It was actually trying to come back-- falling lightly-- when I took this picture, but you can't tell. We were looking at some holiday lights in the part of town where I grew up/where we got married (Hespeler), and I wondered if I could get a nice shot of the trees that line the walk up to the cenotaph and former town hall. It was late and no one else was around, but I was happy that I caught this bunny looking at the lights.