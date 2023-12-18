Challenge Completed!

Today I completed a reading challenge that I've been working on for a while-- reading one book set in each of the 50 United States, plus DC. I started it in March of 2022, I think, and hoped to finish by the end of this year. I also did a Canada challenge in 2022 (one book set in each of Canada's 10 provinces and 3 territories) and have had a smattering of other books thrown in as well, so I haven't been reading only USA books... but mostly. The books could be of any genre, and mine ended up being a fair mix. The books here are lined up alphabetically by state, with DC at the end. I tend not to keep most books once I've read them, so 14 of my USA books were not present for this photo.



Missing are: The Truth About Stacey (Connecticut), The Saint of Lost Things (Delaware), The Codebreaker's Secret (Hawaii), Shoeless Joe Jackson Comes to Iowa (Iowa), A Long Way from Chicago (Illinois), A Wish for Winter (Michigan), The Bookshop of Secrets (Minnesota), Black River (Montana), Florence Adler Swims Forever (New Jersey), Hannah's War (New Mexico), The Dream (New York), The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane (Tennessee), Adequate Yearly Progress (Texas), The Inn at Tansy Falls (Vermont).