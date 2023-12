Skate Night Date Night

When I visited Kitchener City Hall recently to photograph the menorah and Christmas tree lights together, I noticed what a lovely scene the skating rink and tree made in the square out front. I thought that tonight I'd try for a nice seasonal shot with the skaters and the lights, but for some reason the lights were off tonight and it created a very different look/vibe... So not what I was expecting, but I thought it nice in a different way.