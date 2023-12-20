Skelly's Cousin

For years, someone we know in Regina has had a huge skeleton like this outside her house. They call it Skelly; it stays there year round and gets dressed up etc for the current season/holiday/event/whatever. This past spring we came across another one in Hamilton, holding a basket of spring flowers. Today we saw another one in Mississauga, hanging Christmas lights.



As you can see, the snow has not yet returned, in spite of the weatherman's predictions... It's only got a few days to get here in time for Christmas...