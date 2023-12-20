Previous
Skelly's Cousin by princessicajessica
Photo 643

Skelly's Cousin

For years, someone we know in Regina has had a huge skeleton like this outside her house. They call it Skelly; it stays there year round and gets dressed up etc for the current season/holiday/event/whatever. This past spring we came across another one in Hamilton, holding a basket of spring flowers. Today we saw another one in Mississauga, hanging Christmas lights.

As you can see, the snow has not yet returned, in spite of the weatherman's predictions... It's only got a few days to get here in time for Christmas...
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
176% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise