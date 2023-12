Poor Little Floof

We finally had a day where the weather said it wasn't going to rain until the evening, and Chris is home until the new year, so we decided to go for an afternoon walk and try to spot some birds! But guess what happened as soon as we got to the part of the trail where we often see a lot of birds? The rain came back early, of course! We packed up the camera stuff pretty quickly, but I did get this shot of a poor little chickadee floofing out its feathers against the cold and the rain.