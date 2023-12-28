Previous
The Magic of Learning to Skate by princessicajessica
The Magic of Learning to Skate

Days and days of endless rain is not enough to keep people away from the outdoor rinks. There was only a light, misty rain remaining when I took this photo, and it obviously didn't dampen this little girl's enthusiasm for skating lessons with Mum!
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Photo Details

