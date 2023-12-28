Sign up
Previous
Photo 657
The Magic of Learning to Skate
Days and days of endless rain is not enough to keep people away from the outdoor rinks. There was only a light, misty rain remaining when I took this photo, and it obviously didn't dampen this little girl's enthusiasm for skating lessons with Mum!
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
