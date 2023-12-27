Previous
La Guibba Rossa by princessicajessica
La Guibba Rossa

I didn't have much chance for photography today... Hopefully tomorrow will go differently! Today was very rainy again (I miss our nice white snow!), but this lady waiting for a bus in her red coat made a bright spot on an otherwise very dreary street this evening!

I called this photo La Giubba Rossa because it's the singular form of Le Giubbe Rosse, a cafe in my favourite Florentine square, Piazza della Repubblica. The name of the cafe translates to The Redcoats. This unknown woman and her bright red coat took me back to what feels like another lifetime, I guess!
