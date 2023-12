The Sparrow Family's Christmas Feast

We'd ordered something and the wrong thing came, so we had to go out today to switch it for the right item. In the parking lot, a lost container of steamed rice from the nearby Chinese place had been broken open, and the sparrows were all over it. There were extended human families gathered around tables inside the restaurant for their Christmas dinners today, and I thought it looked like the sparrows were doing the same thing outside!