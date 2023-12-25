Christmas Collage

Today was another quiet Christmas at home for Christopher, my dad, and me. We did talk to my brother who is recovering from Shingles in the wake of a recent Covid infection; the Shingles was treated very quickly and I think the recovery is looking promising, but it's taking a lot out of him and it's sad to see my normally hardy and stoic big bro out of sorts!



Anyway, using the centre line as 12 and going clockwise, the photos are as follows:



-A spun glass angel ornament that came into our collection via our dear friends' Christmas party several years ago;

-Christopher's 2023 ornament, glowing in its box (I make an ornament for him every year);

-A dessert plate (Christopher's);

-The first personal gift I wrapped this year that (by which I mean one that was not a food gift for co-workers etc);

-A Christmas cracker, after it was cracked;

-My band of Mummers-- Newfie decor that makes an appearance every year, even though none of us are Newfoundlanders (or have ever been to Newfoundland)!





Happy Christmas to everyone here on 365! I wish you all peace, love, joy, and great photo ops!