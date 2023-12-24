Honky the Christmas Goose is my favourite Christmas song. I have a favourite carol too, but this is muy favourite non-traditional Christmas song. I know Honky is not depicted as a Canada goose, but he always is one in my mind, anyway!
I told a story about this song in the discussion forums recently, but I will share it here too:
When Christopher and I were dating, we met Johnny Bower-- the man who sang the song-- one December. He was signing autographs to raise money for something-- I believe it was for the local hospital. Anyway, he would have been very close to 90 at the time, and we were in our 20s. While chatting Chris told him "It's not really Christmas until she's walking around singing Honky the Christmas Goose!" Johnny Bower was a very down-to-Earth man and he said to me with a little laugh and a sweet, almost shy, little smile "You know that old song?!" It was a little interaction but it's a nice memory. Since he was kind of a legendary hockey player, I would guess that most people at such events (especially men in their 20s) probably talked to him about his on-ice career and not his Christmas song!