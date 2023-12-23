Previous
Empire Biscuits by princessicajessica
Photo 646

Empire Biscuits

We made it to the British store today and picked out one more jam to finish up my dad's basket-- Rose's Lemon-Lime Marmalade. I picked up a Victoria Sponge for Christmas Day as well, and of course Chris wanted a few Empire Biscuits as well!
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
176% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise & Ken
Here, I'm ready to head to bed, but I don't think I can turn in without a snack after seeing these! And I don't think we're harbouring anything nearly so tasty looking as these!!
December 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise