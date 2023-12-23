Sign up
Photo 646
Empire Biscuits
We made it to the British store today and picked out one more jam to finish up my dad's basket-- Rose's Lemon-Lime Marmalade. I picked up a Victoria Sponge for Christmas Day as well, and of course Chris wanted a few Empire Biscuits as well!
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
christmas
,
snack
,
dessert
,
cookies
,
biscuits
,
treats
,
empire biscuits
Louise & Ken
Here, I'm ready to head to bed, but I don't think I can turn in without a snack after seeing these! And I don't think we're harbouring anything nearly so tasty looking as these!!
December 24th, 2023
