Gathering Jams of the World

We're making my dad a gift basket of imported jams. We did something similar with cheeses last year and it was a big hit, so we decided to do it again this year with another food he likes to explore! We're going for 12 pots-- sort of like a jam-of-the-month only he gets them all up front! We're still one short but hope to pick up something at a British shop tomorrow to complete the basket. So far we've got:



Pear Jam (France)

Lingonberry Jam (Ukraine)

Quince Jam (Romania)

Mulberry Jam (Syria)

Plum Jam (Austria)

Guava Jam (Philippines)

Coconut Jam (Philippines)

Kiwi-Gooseberry Jam (Poland)

Orange Jam (Denmark)

Peach-Passionfruit Jam (it's actually from a Caribbean-Canadian company)

Mixed Fruit Jam (India)

