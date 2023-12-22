Previous
Gathering Jams of the World
Gathering Jams of the World

We're making my dad a gift basket of imported jams. We did something similar with cheeses last year and it was a big hit, so we decided to do it again this year with another food he likes to explore! We're going for 12 pots-- sort of like a jam-of-the-month only he gets them all up front! We're still one short but hope to pick up something at a British shop tomorrow to complete the basket. So far we've got:

Pear Jam (France)
Lingonberry Jam (Ukraine)
Quince Jam (Romania)
Mulberry Jam (Syria)
Plum Jam (Austria)
Guava Jam (Philippines)
Coconut Jam (Philippines)
Kiwi-Gooseberry Jam (Poland)
Orange Jam (Denmark)
Peach-Passionfruit Jam (it's actually from a Caribbean-Canadian company)
Mixed Fruit Jam (India)
Jessica Eby

