A Junco! by princessicajessica
A Junco!

In the winter of 2022-2023 we had lots of juncos visiting our porch, but this is the first one we've seen visiting us in 2023-2024! I only managed two quick shots through the window of the kitchen door before the bird left.
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Beverley ace
The first photo I see this morning, so beautiful. That delicate little drop makes it perfect! Wonderful
January 24th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Exactly what @beverley365 said. Big fav.
January 24th, 2024  
