Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 689
A Junco!
In the winter of 2022-2023 we had lots of juncos visiting our porch, but this is the first one we've seen visiting us in 2023-2024! I only managed two quick shots through the window of the kitchen door before the bird left.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
689
photos
25
followers
22
following
188% complete
View this month »
682
683
684
685
686
687
688
689
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
23rd January 2024 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
wildlife
,
winter
,
bird
,
animal
,
junco
,
ndao-22
Beverley
ace
The first photo I see this morning, so beautiful. That delicate little drop makes it perfect! Wonderful
January 24th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Exactly what
@beverley365
said. Big fav.
January 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close