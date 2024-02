Red-Breasted Nuthatch

This long weekend was the Great Backyard Bird Count! We didn't see a whole lot of birds this year, and the ones we saw were pretty much just the usual suspects. I photographed this red-breasted nuthatch at Darlington Provincial Park. We were lucky that we concluded our little hike just before a storm blew in. We had to drive home in the dark through off-and-on white-outs, but at least we weren't still out in the park when it started!