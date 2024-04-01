Since April 1st is, apparently, One-Cent Day, I thought I'd dig out an interesting penny for a photo. The one I settled on eventually was an Italian Euro-Cent that I brought home from my first trip to Europe, but when I brought it out to photograph Chris said "Woah-- it's so TINY!" He has also been to Europe and has definitely handled these coins, but I guess he'd forgotten how small they are. For comparison's sake, I decided to group it with Canadian and American one cent pieces that I had handy, instead of photographing it alone as I'd originally planned. Seeing them all together on this slightly rainy night reminded me of the song Pennies From Heaven, and when I discovered my husband didn't know it, well, I had to look it up on youtube...