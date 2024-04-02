Previous
It's Peanut Butter Jelly Time!!! by princessicajessica
Photo 759

It's Peanut Butter Jelly Time!!!

I'm sorry, I had to! I am a Millennial, after all!

In honour of Peanut Butter & Jelly Day, I present you with this photo I took while making lunches this morning, and a flashback to my youth in the form of an aughties earworm:

https://youtu.be/Z3ZAGBL6UBA?si=CzCqGiM62lIltN9w
Photo Details

bkb in the city
What a great day
April 2nd, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Great shot (I never really got the hang of these. But I love peanut butter and reall like jam!)
April 2nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Brings back childhood memories… wonderful
April 2nd, 2024  
