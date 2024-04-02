Sign up
Previous
Photo 759
It's Peanut Butter Jelly Time!!!
I'm sorry, I had to! I am a Millennial, after all!
In honour of Peanut Butter & Jelly Day, I present you with this photo I took while making lunches this morning, and a flashback to my youth in the form of an aughties earworm:
https://youtu.be/Z3ZAGBL6UBA?si=CzCqGiM62lIltN9w
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
3
0
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
752
753
754
755
756
757
758
759
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
2nd April 2024 7:57am
Tags
sandwich
,
lunch
,
jam
,
jelly
,
peanut butter
,
pb&j
,
peanut butter and jelly
,
songtitle-105
,
edah24-04
,
peanut butter and jam
bkb in the city
What a great day
April 2nd, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Great shot (I never really got the hang of these. But I love peanut butter and reall like jam!)
April 2nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Brings back childhood memories… wonderful
April 2nd, 2024
