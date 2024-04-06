Previous
Dad's Snack

I came in this afternoon to find my dad watching Dodgers baseball and eating a packet of S'more flavoured Caramel Crunch popcorn. He didn't know that today was Caramel Popcorn Day-- it was just a lucky coincidence.

I snapped a phone-shot through the open side of the cellophane bag the snack mix came in, just to have it as a back-up photo-- and it turned out that I needed one today after all.

The snack mix was caramel popcorn, chocolate covered marshmallows, and chocolate covered graham cracker/biscuit pieces.
