Photo 848
Seniors Woodworking Shop Mural
Just a mural I came across around town. It is downtown but it's a bit hidden away, on the door of a woodworking shop jointly operated by a couple of local seniors' centres.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
1
0
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
873
photos
33
followers
30
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
6th July 2024 8:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mural
,
art
,
street art
,
public art
,
street-art-16
Beverley
ace
Lovely mural, I bet it’s pretty popular
July 8th, 2024
