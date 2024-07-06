Previous
Next
Seniors Woodworking Shop Mural by princessicajessica
Photo 848

Seniors Woodworking Shop Mural

Just a mural I came across around town. It is downtown but it's a bit hidden away, on the door of a woodworking shop jointly operated by a couple of local seniors' centres.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
232% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Lovely mural, I bet it’s pretty popular
July 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise