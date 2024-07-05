Previous
Glimpses of Peace by princessicajessica
Photo 847

Glimpses of Peace

I took this photo for the new round of the architecture challenge (windows).

A local church has this dove window on its front, and I thought it looked poetic with this symbol of peace looking delicate but stalwart and resolute against the background of a very tempestuous sky (and I liked the hint of blue peeking through the dark clouds as well).

I did take some closer shots of the dove window as well and really struggled to choose which one to post, but in the end the poetic context won. Perhaps I'll post a more detailed shot another time. We'll see.
Beverley ace
Lovely title… wonderful contrast between the brickwork & moody sky
July 8th, 2024  
