"You're Hot Then You're Cold..."

The rest of the song doesn't apply, but this photo reminded me of that one line from Hot N Cold by Katy Perry so I figured I would seize the opportunity to tag it for the August "song lyrics" theme.



I've been having a difficult couple of days with my chorionic illness and we had a temperature swing, so tonight I was cuddled up under one of my favourite blankets, and I noticed that sitting just next to me was the fan I was using to try and cool off a bit just 24 hours ago!