Great Lakes Beach Glass Collage

I was a bit stuck for a photo today and I saw that the theme of the new MFPIAC challenge is Glass, so I thought I'd see what I could come up with! The pictures around the edge were on my phone from 2021, and the big one was taken today-- though I've shared another photo of this particular necklace on my 365 in the past.



So, the big picture is a locket containing a heart-shaped piece of beach glass that Chris found when he was a little boy and gave to me many years later. Then, going clockwise, we've got:

- pieces of glass and a shard of pottery we found at Peacock Point

- assorted glass and shells we found at Port Dover

- a few pieces from Christopher's childhood collection, including a light pink one and a light blue one

- assorted glass and stones we found at Point Clark

- a big piece of glass we found at Crystal Beach