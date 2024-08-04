Sign up
Photo 877
Out for a Nice Evening Paddle
Just a scene from the local park this evening. This man was casually paddling down the Speed River while the woman took in their surroundings. It looked like a nice, peaceful jaunt.
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
0
1
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
919
photos
34
followers
30
following
242% complete
View this month »
877
878
879
880
881
882
883
884
Latest from all albums
879
34
880
881
35
882
883
884
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
4th August 2024 8:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
evening
,
paddling
,
canoe
,
canoeing
,
sixws
Leave a Comment
