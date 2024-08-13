Sign up
Photo 885
The Minimal Representing the Maximal
I tried to use today's August word (Minimal) for some photo inspo, but minimalism is not usually my thing. Then I realised that my wedding ring is rather minimalist, and so is Husband's, so I went with that.
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
1
0
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
920
photos
34
followers
30
following
242% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
14th August 2024 2:43am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
ring
,
rings
,
gold
,
wedding
,
wedding rings
,
minimalist
,
jewellery
,
wedding ring
,
minimalism
,
minimal
,
august24words
JackieR
ace
What a perfect interpretation
August 14th, 2024
