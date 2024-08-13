Previous
The Minimal Representing the Maximal by princessicajessica
The Minimal Representing the Maximal

I tried to use today's August word (Minimal) for some photo inspo, but minimalism is not usually my thing. Then I realised that my wedding ring is rather minimalist, and so is Husband's, so I went with that.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Jessica Eby

JackieR ace
What a perfect interpretation
August 14th, 2024  
