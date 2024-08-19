My Christpher's Saint Christopher

I bought this little talisman for Chris when he was working towards his pilot's license. It's WW2-era dead stock, and it is a pilot's St Christopher pin. If you look, I don't know if you can see it in the photo, but in addition to the world, the saint, and the wings, there is a ship at the bottom, and old-fashioned (by today's standard!) car on the left, and an electric locomotive on the right. The pin's original purpose was to go on Chris's flight bag.

Although he doesn't fly currently, he does drive for his job right now and he keeps it on the visor in his vehicle. I guess the car's still got him covered!



Because of its history, I thought Aviation Day was still a suitable time to share this little talisman.