Previous
My Christpher's Saint Christopher by princessicajessica
Photo 888

My Christpher's Saint Christopher

I bought this little talisman for Chris when he was working towards his pilot's license. It's WW2-era dead stock, and it is a pilot's St Christopher pin. If you look, I don't know if you can see it in the photo, but in addition to the world, the saint, and the wings, there is a ship at the bottom, and old-fashioned (by today's standard!) car on the left, and an electric locomotive on the right. The pin's original purpose was to go on Chris's flight bag.
Although he doesn't fly currently, he does drive for his job right now and he keeps it on the visor in his vehicle. I guess the car's still got him covered!

Because of its history, I thought Aviation Day was still a suitable time to share this little talisman.
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
243% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise