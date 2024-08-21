Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 889
Cookies Baking
Not a great photo today; I just needed to take something so I made an extra entry for the BLD challenge (Preparation).
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
926
photos
34
followers
30
following
243% complete
View this month »
882
883
884
885
886
887
888
889
Latest from all albums
884
885
886
887
36
37
888
889
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
21st August 2024 10:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
oven
,
cookies
,
baking
,
bld-32
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close