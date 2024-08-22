Sign up
Photo 890
Chatting in the Late Summer Sun
We went for a walk by the river downtown in hopes of finding some good photo ops. There was not as much going on down there as we'd hoped there might be, but I kind of liked this candid/street shot of people chatting.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
929
photos
34
followers
30
following
243% complete
883
884
885
886
887
888
889
890
Views
2
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
22nd August 2024 7:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
people
,
summer
,
sooc
,
candid
,
talking
,
chatting
,
street-115
