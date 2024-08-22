Previous
Chatting in the Late Summer Sun by princessicajessica
Chatting in the Late Summer Sun

We went for a walk by the river downtown in hopes of finding some good photo ops. There was not as much going on down there as we'd hoped there might be, but I kind of liked this candid/street shot of people chatting.
Jessica Eby

