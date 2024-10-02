Sign up
Photo 922
Bursting with Colour
We have a new Indian restaurant in town, and it seems to be quite a different style to the ones we have already. This one has bright and colour-changing LEDs around its roofline, statuettes out front, and this colourful mural along a side wall.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
mural
,
art
,
street art
,
public art
,
street-art-18
