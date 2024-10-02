Previous
Bursting with Colour by princessicajessica
Bursting with Colour

We have a new Indian restaurant in town, and it seems to be quite a different style to the ones we have already. This one has bright and colour-changing LEDs around its roofline, statuettes out front, and this colourful mural along a side wall.
Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Photo Details

