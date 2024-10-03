Sign up
Photo 923
The Wild Blue Yonder
We had a big blue sky today with a high ceiling of wispy clouds. On the edge of town that's nearest the regional airport, I saw this Cessna flying.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
0
0
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
flight
,
plane
,
airplane
,
aeroplane
,
aviation
,
cessna
