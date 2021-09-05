Previous
Croc hunting up North by pusspup
37 / 365

Croc hunting up North

A bit of lock down fun. It would certainly be very foolish to be so close to the bank with this fellow moseying along nearby.
But then Wylie 2 is not known for being sensible!
5th September 2021 5th Sep 21

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
