purple rainbow by pusspup
purple rainbow

I was a bit desperate for purple, nothing in the kitchen etc. This is kaleidoscopic image created from a bouncy ball on top of my daughter's yoga mat, end on! It was quite fun actually. Next week might be all kaleidoscopes!
12th March 2022 12th Mar 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
