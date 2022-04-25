Sign up
105 / 365
His lordship's dinner!
Wylie 2 thought this set up was a good idea. I'm not convinced but went along with it for the photo :)
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
23rd April 2022 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
30-shots2022
Diana
ace
His Lordship sure has a wonderful life, now that's fine dining in style.
April 25th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Ha ha ... cute!
April 25th, 2022
Annie D
ace
Checking the wine is satisfactory hahahaha - priceless
April 25th, 2022
Maggiej
Amazing table manners
April 25th, 2022
