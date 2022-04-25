Previous
His lordship's dinner! by pusspup
His lordship's dinner!

Wylie 2 thought this set up was a good idea. I'm not convinced but went along with it for the photo :)
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Wylie

@pusspup
Diana ace
His Lordship sure has a wonderful life, now that's fine dining in style.
April 25th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Ha ha ... cute!
April 25th, 2022  
Annie D ace
Checking the wine is satisfactory hahahaha - priceless
April 25th, 2022  
Maggiej
Amazing table manners
April 25th, 2022  
