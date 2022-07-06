Sign up
Previous
Next
123 / 365
That galah
Does anyone remember those galahs that accompanied our outback trip last year? I was wondering if they should make a come back :)
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
1
0
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
26th June 2022 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
galah
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha - he's surely checking on you ! Great capture of Wylie 2 up high - such wonderful layers in the red stone !
July 19th, 2022
