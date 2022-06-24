Previous
Birthday lunch by pusspup
122 / 365

Birthday lunch

Travelling the outback , this cafe in Katherine has been quite a find. A delish birthday lunch 😁
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Photo Details

Brigette ace
Can’t go too wrong with a cream cheese and smoked salmon bagel 🥯
June 24th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Looks delicious...Happy Birthday!
June 24th, 2022  
Diana ace
That does look like a treat! Happy Birthday, you or Wylie 2?
June 24th, 2022  
Babs ace
Looks delicious
June 24th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Delicious
June 24th, 2022  
