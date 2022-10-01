Sign up
150 / 365
Sand trails
I can never resist the gorgeous patterns in the sand. This one I like particularly.
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
sand
sand
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely!
October 1st, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful - it is amazing what the sea, and breeze can do to rearranging those grains of sand - Love this abstract "painting"!! fav
October 1st, 2022
Diana
ace
How gorgeous, I have never seen anything like this here! I am always on the lookout though.
October 1st, 2022
