151 / 365
The phantom
Snapped before we left on our day trip this morning. He was anxious that we were leaving as we had just got back from a few days away.
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
3
2
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
8th October 2022 9:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
Issi Bannerman
ace
Great shot - he looks ready to pounce!
October 8th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a lovely shot of him, such a great poser!
October 8th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
He does look a bit anxious! Cute photo.
October 8th, 2022
