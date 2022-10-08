Previous
The phantom by pusspup
151 / 365

The phantom

Snapped before we left on our day trip this morning. He was anxious that we were leaving as we had just got back from a few days away.
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Great shot - he looks ready to pounce!
October 8th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a lovely shot of him, such a great poser!
October 8th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
He does look a bit anxious! Cute photo.
October 8th, 2022  
