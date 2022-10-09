Sign up
152 / 365
Sundew
I wanted to share this teeny tiny weeny carnivorous sundew with you even though its not a fantastic shot. I think they are a pretty special little plant and it was a thrill to find it.
9th October 2022
9th Oct 22
plant
plant
