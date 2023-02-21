Previous
FOR landscape by pusspup
FOR landscape

Processed in silver efex for fun and to catch the sky drama.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Wylie

@pusspup
Annie D ace
fabulous sky - great landscape
February 21st, 2023  
Diana ace
That sky looks so amazing, fabulous capture and edit.
February 21st, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Fabulous sky drama, so alive.
February 21st, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful scene.
February 21st, 2023  
Babs ace
Looks so dramatic in black and white
February 21st, 2023  
