Our evening walk by pusspup
Our evening walk

This hill is a heart-starter for sure!
We were lucky not to get caught in the storm this time.
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Annie D ace
glorious light - glad you missed the storm
July 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely light before the storm !
July 12th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful leading line and light.
July 12th, 2023  
