Previous
295 / 365
Through the window
I was trying to catch the last rays of sun on the distant hills, through the hole in the tree. Somewhat successful, though the hills are so tiny you can hardly make them out.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
4
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3597
photos
237
followers
264
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
10th July 2023 4:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sunset
Bill Davidson
Great shape to that tree.
July 11th, 2023
Annie D
ace
Knew this was yours - I love the tree :)
July 11th, 2023
Babs
ace
I love this one the detail on the tree bark is so beautiful. Fav
July 11th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a wonderful tree with its skeletal shape, colour tones and textures! and a great shot without the distraction of the sun rays! fav
July 11th, 2023
