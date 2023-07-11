Previous
Through the window by pusspup
Through the window

I was trying to catch the last rays of sun on the distant hills, through the hole in the tree. Somewhat successful, though the hills are so tiny you can hardly make them out.
Wylie

Bill Davidson
Great shape to that tree.
July 11th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Knew this was yours - I love the tree :)
July 11th, 2023  
Babs ace
I love this one the detail on the tree bark is so beautiful. Fav
July 11th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a wonderful tree with its skeletal shape, colour tones and textures! and a great shot without the distraction of the sun rays! fav
July 11th, 2023  
