Previous
294 / 365
Sunset over the valley
From our regular evening walk, the view over Woden valley towards the Brindabella ranges is nearly always special. This evening the rays breaking through the (snow) cloud cover were pretty special.
BoB
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
2
0
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
7th July 2023 4:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
landscape
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
July 10th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this stunning view, love the cloudscape and colours.
July 10th, 2023
