Sunset over the valley by pusspup
294 / 365

Sunset over the valley

From our regular evening walk, the view over Woden valley towards the Brindabella ranges is nearly always special. This evening the rays breaking through the (snow) cloud cover were pretty special.
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
July 10th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this stunning view, love the cloudscape and colours.
July 10th, 2023  
