A bicycle in Hanoi by pusspup
A bicycle in Hanoi

Scooters, motorbikes and bicycles, now squeezed into a car culture as well. The side-by-side juxtaposition of all vehicles was strange but strangely normal in that environment.
It was hot, and it's a tough living touting veges from your bicycle.
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Wylie

@pusspup
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and scene, it sure is a tough life over there. She has so much on her bicycle, even a stool and a scale!
October 17th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Great shot. Last shots were from France and now Vietnam? Sounds like a wonderful holiday
October 17th, 2023  
Dianne
What a huge effort to survive. A great image.
October 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great shot - life can not be easy!
October 17th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
That looks like hard work. What I remember about Hanoi are the scooters by the thousands. I love this shot.
October 17th, 2023  
