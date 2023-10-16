Sign up
Photo 381
A bicycle in Hanoi
Scooters, motorbikes and bicycles, now squeezed into a car culture as well. The side-by-side juxtaposition of all vehicles was strange but strangely normal in that environment.
It was hot, and it's a tough living touting veges from your bicycle.
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
5
2
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
15th October 2023 1:53pm
Tags
bicycle
,
hanoi
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and scene, it sure is a tough life over there. She has so much on her bicycle, even a stool and a scale!
October 17th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Great shot. Last shots were from France and now Vietnam? Sounds like a wonderful holiday
October 17th, 2023
Dianne
What a huge effort to survive. A great image.
October 17th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great shot - life can not be easy!
October 17th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
That looks like hard work. What I remember about Hanoi are the scooters by the thousands. I love this shot.
October 17th, 2023
