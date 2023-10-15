Previous
Walking the dog by pusspup
Photo 380

Walking the dog

Streets of Montmartre, Paris. What a lucky find in front of us as we also walked home in the evening. A couple out walking their dog made the best shot and I only just caught them!
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
104% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful night street capture!
October 16th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Gorgeous lighting...I'd be sending the dog up those stairs on his own 😆
October 16th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and night scene. I had to giggle at the comment Annie made ;-)
October 16th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
Love these views in Paris, great capture.
October 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise