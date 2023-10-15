Sign up
Photo 380
Walking the dog
Streets of Montmartre, Paris. What a lucky find in front of us as we also walked home in the evening. A couple out walking their dog made the best shot and I only just caught them!
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
paris
Mags
ace
Beautiful night street capture!
October 16th, 2023
Annie D
ace
Gorgeous lighting...I'd be sending the dog up those stairs on his own 😆
October 16th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and night scene. I had to giggle at the comment Annie made ;-)
October 16th, 2023
Nigel Rogers
ace
Love these views in Paris, great capture.
October 16th, 2023
