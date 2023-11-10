Sign up
Photo 401
Coastal bush walk continued
I was quite concerned about some of the forest where there appeared to be an unnatural dearth of undergrowth.
However, at the same time, they made for lovely photos, and this one is pfaffed up a bit in Topaz.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
2
1
forest
forest
Annie D
ace
oh I do love those trunks
November 12th, 2023
Diana
ace
Those trees, such a gorgeous scene beautifully captured.
November 12th, 2023
