Previous
Photo 402
Medusa?
Goose neck barnacles protecting a message in a bottle?
What a terrific find on a remote beach though!
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
3rd November 2023 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
walk
,
beach
John Falconer
ace
Great shot.
November 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
I love this, what a perfect find and capture. I'm surprised nobody took it home yet ;-)
November 13th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Amazing
November 13th, 2023
Christina
ace
Oh wow - I have seen these before but didn't know their name.
November 13th, 2023
