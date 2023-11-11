Previous
Medusa? by pusspup
Medusa?

Goose neck barnacles protecting a message in a bottle?
What a terrific find on a remote beach though!
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Wylie

@pusspup
John Falconer ace
Great shot.
November 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
I love this, what a perfect find and capture. I'm surprised nobody took it home yet ;-)
November 13th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Amazing
November 13th, 2023  
Christina ace
Oh wow - I have seen these before but didn't know their name.
November 13th, 2023  
