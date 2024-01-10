Previous
Sunset over the lake by pusspup
Sunset over the lake

The peak of the sunset. We sat on the rocks by the beach next to the lake, umming and ah-ing about when the peak came, so burnt a few pixels along the way :)
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Wylie

PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful!
January 12th, 2024  
