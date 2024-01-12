Sign up
Previous
Photo 463
Banksia serrata
Banksia flower from my walk in the botanic gardens heat today.
Reasonably sure I got the right name for this one, apologies if not. Should have written it down!
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
2
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
29th January 2024 10:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
Diana
ace
Perfect close up and wonderful details.
January 29th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful.
January 29th, 2024
