Banksia serrata by pusspup
Photo 463

Banksia serrata

Banksia flower from my walk in the botanic gardens heat today.
Reasonably sure I got the right name for this one, apologies if not. Should have written it down!
12th January 2024

Wylie

Diana ace
Perfect close up and wonderful details.
January 29th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful.
January 29th, 2024  
