Previous
Photo 464
Gum Blossom
At this stage I could feel my arms sun burning and was heading for the art exhibition in the visitors building of the botanic gardens, but they had some beautiful flowers just outside!
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
1
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
29th January 2024 10:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
Maggiemae
ace
Beautiful blossom - not often seen as good as in this photo!
January 30th, 2024
