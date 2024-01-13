Previous
Gum Blossom by pusspup
Gum Blossom

At this stage I could feel my arms sun burning and was heading for the art exhibition in the visitors building of the botanic gardens, but they had some beautiful flowers just outside!
13th January 2024

Maggiemae ace
Beautiful blossom - not often seen as good as in this photo!
January 30th, 2024  
