Love that tussock grass by pusspup
Photo 473

Love that tussock grass

Remote back road, but not far from home. Just love those tussock grasses spilling over the edge of the embankment onto the road.
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Wylie

@pusspup
Boxplayer ace
Nice dappling
February 5th, 2024  
Christina ace
It must be a lovely road to drive down
February 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a stunning capture and scene, that grass sure looks great in the dappled light.
February 5th, 2024  
