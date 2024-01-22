Sign up
Previous
Photo 473
Love that tussock grass
Remote back road, but not far from home. Just love those tussock grasses spilling over the edge of the embankment onto the road.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
3
3
Album
365 Wylie extra
Tags
landscape
Boxplayer
ace
Nice dappling
February 5th, 2024
Christina
ace
It must be a lovely road to drive down
February 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a stunning capture and scene, that grass sure looks great in the dappled light.
February 5th, 2024
