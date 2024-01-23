Previous
Tree reflections by pusspup
Tree reflections

We found this lovely little pond/swamp near the camp ground that was reflecting blue sky and gum trees.
If you're struggling with this image, yes, I turned it upside down!
23rd January 2024

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Such fabulous reflections beautifully manipulated ;-)
February 6th, 2024  
